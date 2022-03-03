Four Killed in Mubende Accident

In short
The Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, Racheal Kawala said that the truck which was overloaded with market vendors and their luggage, overturned, and rammed into a building killing 4 people and injuring 18.
Four Killed in Mubende Accident3 Mar 2022, 19:03 Comments 167 Views Mubende, Uganda Crime Report
Tagged with: accident, dead, injured, truck, overturned,
Mentioned: Uganda Police, Ministry of health
