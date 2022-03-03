Ephraim Kasozi
Four Killed in Mubende Accident

3 Mar 2022, 19:03 Comments 167 Views Mubende, Uganda Crime Report
People looking at the Fuso truck that overturned and killed people

The Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, Racheal Kawala said that the truck which was overloaded with market vendors and their luggage, overturned, and rammed into a building killing 4 people and injuring 18.

 

