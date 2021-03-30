Amony Immaculate
Four Lira District Officials Interdicted over Fraudulent Sale of Public Land

30 Mar 2021, 11:06 Comments 162 Views Lira, Uganda Local government Crime Northern Updates

The officials are Pabious Otike, the District Natural Resource, Francis Opio, the staff surveyor, senior Land Management Officer Joseph Ocen and secretary District Land Board Helen Anyango.

 

