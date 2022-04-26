Mugisha James
16:01

Four Machete Suspects Arrested in Kawempe

26 Apr 2022, 15:54 Comments 134 Views Kawempe, Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
ASP Luke Owoyesigyire

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire

In short
Salium Sseggumba, the Kitambuza zone defence secretary in the neighbourhood, where the suspects were found hiding, says that the thugs knew their victim well and were fully aware that her husband was away from home on a trip.

 

Tagged with: Joseph Ssebambulide Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire Salium Sseggumba
Mentioned: in Kikubo zone, Kawempe Division

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.