Police Arrest Four Marijuana Dealers In Mbale

7 Jun 2018, 07:18 Comments 183 Views Mbale, Uganda Crime Updates
Police officers directing one of the suspected Marijuana dealers Salume Among

A 16-year-old street boy, who only identified himself as Tom, told URN that the arrest of marijuana dealers in Mbale town has affected them mostly since many of them smoke the banned substance.

 

