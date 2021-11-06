Kimbowa Ivan
13:02

Four Men Arrested for Assaulting Kayunga Deputy RDC

6 Nov 2021, 12:59 Comments 138 Views Kayunga, Uganda Security Crime Editorial
Part of the damaged DRDC's vehicle.

Part of the damaged DRDC's vehicle.

In short
Mukose, together with his driver Stanley Nsamba and other community leaders, were attacked by an angry mob at Kyelima in Kitimbwa sub-county where they had gone to stop a land sensitization meeting organized by the Cultural leader of the Banyala community in Kayunga Maj. Baker Kimeze.

 

Tagged with: Four Ssabanyala’s Men Arrested for Assaulting Kayunga Deputy RDC
Mentioned: Ssabanyala

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.