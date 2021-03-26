Four Men Arrested over Matugga Businesswoman Murder

In short
The four suspects identified as David Kizito, Walusimbi William, Katamba Ken and Atim Ronald are believed to have unlawfully killed Jessica Nansubuga, a 38-year old business woman in Matugga Mabanda town of Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District on Thursday night.
Four Men Arrested over Matugga Businesswoman Murder26 Mar 2021, 19:01 Comments 175 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: David Kizito, Walusimbi William, Katamba, Ken Atim Ronald Jessica Nansubuga Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire
Mentioned: Matugga Trading Center
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.