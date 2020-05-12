In short
Two of the confirmed cases are Ugandans while the other two are of a Kenyan and Tanzanian nationals. The Kenyan and Ugandans are believed to have entered the country through the Elegu point of entry while the Tanzanian case was tested at Matukula.
Four More Truck Drivers Test Positive for COVID-19
