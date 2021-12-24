Jesse Johnson James
Four Musicians Injured, One Killed in Crash on Gulu – Kampala Highway

24 Dec 2021, 11:42 Comments 399 Views Omoro, Uganda Crime Human rights Northern Report
The Nissan Xtrail being taken to Palenga Police Station in Omoro District

According to the Police report, the Nissan Xtrail that was being driven by Fiona Alobo hit a Mercedes Benz semi-trailer registration number UBK /09C/ ZF-4408 at 11 pm from Barogal Village, Palenga Town Council in Omoro District near the World Food Program –WFP depot.

 

