Four Nakaseke Residents Burn To Death In Suspected Arson Attack

According to Mpagi, Lukwago was hit by a falling door as he was trying to flee the fire and fell on the ground where he burnt to death. He says one of the girls survived the fire by feeling through a door that was destroyed by the thugs.
Four Nakaseke Residents Burn To Death In Suspected Arson Attack16 Feb 2021, 13:18 Comments 166 Views Nakaseke, Uganda Crime Updates
