Pamela Mawanda
12:40

Four New COVID-19 Cases Recorded

1 Jul 2020, 12:36 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Updates

In short
Despite the low number of recorded cases, health officials say that people should not think that the disease is being defeated. Dr Monica Musenero, an epidemiologist and a senior presidential advisor on epidemics says that the country is yet to feel the impact of the disease.

 

Mentioned: WHO

