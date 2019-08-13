Four Notorious Cattle Thieves Netted In Agago

In short
Lubega says the suspects will be charged with theft of cattle once investigations are complete. He notes that the district is currently a hotbed of animal thefts owing to the lucrative livestock markets in West Nile region and Amac Market in Dokolo District.
Four Notorious Cattle Thieves Netted In Agago13 Aug 2019, 07:13 Comments 169 Views Agago District, Uganda Crime Updates
