In short
A police officer, who declined to be named because he is not the police spokesperson, said the suspects will not be released until the Fisheries Officer, Entomologist Officer and Commercial officer show up at the police station for questioning.
Four Officers Held Over Fire at Sironko District Production Office Top story9 Jul 2018, 07:12 Comments 156 Views Sironko, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: headquarters statement filing cabinet police station investigation document security condition production police contestant secretary generator officer connection tale ass district heart auditor people
Mentioned: francis andrew oluka police spokesperson according to manshur patrick okori elgon region police spokesperson herbert mulekwa sironko district chief administrative officer fisheries officer sironko district lc sironko district production officer
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.