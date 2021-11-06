Four Pakwach District Police Officers Found Guilty of Corruption

In short
The four together with the Officer in Charge of Traffic Innocent Mafabi were reportedly given a sum of 675 million Shillings to pay 162 Special Police Constables for manning the February 2021 general elections. But each Special Police Constable was paid 370,000 Shillings instead of 375,000 Shillings, which had been budgeted for.
Four Pakwach District Police Officers Found Guilty of Corruption6 Nov 2021, 17:06 Comments 174 Views Pakwach, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.