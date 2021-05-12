Four Passengers Severely Injured in Amuru Road Accident

In short
The accident occurred around Bibiya Trading Centre, along the Uganda-Nimule road about 11-kilometres from Elegu. The speeding bus that was being driven by one Douglas Ssentongo rammed into the Tipper lorry bearing a faded South Sudan number plate SSD-9S that was parked by the road.
Four Passengers Severely Injured in Amuru Road Accident12 May 2021, 17:29 Comments 110 Views Human rights Security Health Updates
Wreckage of the Busia bound Rock Bus involved in accident after knocking a stationary Tipper Lorry in Amuru District - Aswa Police Courtesy Photo
