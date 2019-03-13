In short
Tumuhimbise says that the group comprising relatives and friends of the deceased stormed Karegyesa’s home and held him together with his wife, Jessica Mbirirwe, 66, and their daughter Miracle Natamba, 22, and took him to Karujanga playground where they were burnt with petrol.
Four People Arrested for Burning Family with Petrol
13 Mar 2019
