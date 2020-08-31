In short
According to Martin Okidi, a boat captain at the source of the Nile, the four members of the same family, who included two adults and two minors, had gone for a boat ride with a tour guide, when their boat engine developed a mechanical fault on their way to the Source of the Nile and drifted with the fast-flowing waters towards Kiira Power Station.
Four People Feared Dead in Jinja Boat Accident Top story31 Aug 2020, 05:41 Comments 420 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
Mentioned: Eskom management Hassan Alwi Jafalu Alwi Kiira Okidi Patrick
