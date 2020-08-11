Candia Stephen
Four Police Officers, Three Civilians Injuried in Koboko Fracas

11 Aug 2020
Koboko, Uganda
Part of the huge crowds of Dr. Charles Ayume during the march in Koboko town on Sunday

However, the police responded by firing teargas at the supporters of Dr Charles Ayume, who in turn became rowdy and pelted stones at the officers. A police report released on Monday indicates that four of police officers sustained injuries in the fracas with one of the officers nursing a fractured limb.

 

