Four Schools in Kabale Fail to Re-open

In short
The Director Rev. David Rurihoona says that the school was partly being supported by a non-government organization he declined to reveal, which advised him to shut it down. Rurihoona says that he is now rebranding the premises to focus on another project he is still discussing with the donors.
Four Schools in Kabale Fail to Re-open11 Jan 2022, 07:38 Comments 124 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Education Updates
Tagged with: Life Bridge Day and Boarding Primary School
