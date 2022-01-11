Samuel Amanya
Four Schools in Kabale Fail to Re-open

11 Jan 2022, 07:38 Comments 124 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Education Updates
Life Bridge Day and Boarding Primary School (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
The Director Rev. David Rurihoona says that the school was partly being supported by a non-government organization he declined to reveal, which advised him to shut it down. Rurihoona says that he is now rebranding the premises to focus on another project he is still discussing with the donors.

 

