In short
The school Headteacher, Lilian Lwendeire Kawaya, says that they did not suffer significant damage because the teachers responded swiftly and put out the fire. She says they have handed over the matter to the police for thorough investigations.
Four Students Arrested For Attempting to Burn Fourth School in Lyantonde Top story7 Jul 2022, 15:07 Comments 130 Views Lyantonde, Uganda Crime Education Updates
In short
Mentioned: Lyantonde Senior Secondary School in Kaliiro
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.