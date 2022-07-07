Ezekiel Ssekweyama
15:09

Four Students Arrested For Attempting to Burn Fourth School in Lyantonde Top story

7 Jul 2022, 15:07 Comments 130 Views Lyantonde, Uganda Crime Education Updates
The entrace of Lyantonde Secondary School which the students attempted to set ablaze

The entrace of Lyantonde Secondary School which the students attempted to set ablaze

In short
The school Headteacher, Lilian Lwendeire Kawaya, says that they did not suffer significant damage because the teachers responded swiftly and put out the fire. She says they have handed over the matter to the police for thorough investigations.

 

Tagged with: Lyantonde Senior Secondary School in Kaliiro Students attempt to Bur
Mentioned: Lyantonde Senior Secondary School in Kaliiro

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.