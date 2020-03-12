Kato Joseph
Four Suspected Dealers of Stolen Phones Arrested

12 Mar 2020, 19:17 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Police in an operation against suspected city thugs

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, identified the arrested suspects as Nyanzi Issa, Ssali Ronald, Charity Nabuto and Ketrah Nansimbe. Onyango said the operation was intended to minimize cases of traders encouraging phone snatching through buying them from criminals.

 

