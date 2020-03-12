Four Suspected Dealers of Stolen Phones Arrested

In short
Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, identified the arrested suspects as Nyanzi Issa, Ssali Ronald, Charity Nabuto and Ketrah Nansimbe. Onyango said the operation was intended to minimize cases of traders encouraging phone snatching through buying them from criminals.
Four Suspected Dealers of Stolen Phones Arrested12 Mar 2020, 19:17 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
