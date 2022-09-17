Wambuzi Reacheal
Four Arrested for Robbing French National at Nyege-Nyege Festival

17 Sep 2022, 13:13 Comments 260 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
One of the revelers at this year's Nyege-Nyege festival.

In short
A team of officers from the police health services unit and their counterparts from the Red cross society found Quentin lying unconscious along the Nile river banks and rushed him to Butagaya health center III for further management.

 

