The four, suspected to have poached from Katonga Wildlife Reserve have been identified as Bishonga John Bosco, Mutungi Benjamin, Akili Felix, and Alibariho Godwin. They were arrested from Buhembe Village, in Burunga Sub-county.
Four Suspected Poachers Arrested in Kazo District
20 Jun 2020
