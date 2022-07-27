Four Suspected Poachers Disappear In Murchison Falls National Park

In short
Anaka Sub-County LC III Chairperson, Morris Kakanyero Opiyo told URN in an interview Wednesday that initially, five men entered the park on a hunting trip. He however says that one of them escaped during an encounter with Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) rangers before alerting local leaders about his colleagues three days later.
Four Suspected Poachers Disappear In Murchison Falls National Park27 Jul 2022, 16:01 Comments 212 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Tourism Human rights Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Murchison Falls National Park suspected Poachers
Mentioned: The Uganda Wildlife Authority – UWA
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.