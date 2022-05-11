Mugisha James
17:33

Four Suspected Thugs Arrested Over City Robberies

11 May 2022, 17:32 Comments 113 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
ASP Luke Owoyesigyire

In short
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, says that the suspects were found in Shauri Yako Plaza around Nakivubo Road within the city center where they had recently rented a room.

 

Mentioned: Nakivubo road

