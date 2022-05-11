In short
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, says that the suspects were found in Shauri Yako Plaza around Nakivubo Road within the city center where they had recently rented a room.
Four Suspected Thugs Arrested Over City Robberies
11 May 2022
