Four Suspects Arrested for Killing 70-Year-Old Woman in Kyengera

The deceased, Tereza Ziribaggwa, the mother to Ugandan FUFA referee Denis Batte, was attacked in her home in the middle of the night by robbers who went away with her household property after chopping her with a panga. She later bled to death.
Four Suspects Arrested for Killing 70-Year-Old Woman in Kyengera2 Jul 2018, 19:31 Comments 60 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
