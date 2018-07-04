In short
The escapees were identified as Francis Komakech, a resident of Odek Sub County, Emmy Abonga, a resident of Lalogi, Denis Odoch and Wilson Odong.
Four Suspects Escape From Omoro Central Police Station4 Jul 2018, 12:39 Comments 195 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Northern Security Report
In short
Tagged with: four suspects escape from omoro central police station patrick jimmy okema police pro aswa region spokesperson escape of suspects in aswa river region
Mentioned: aswa river region
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.