Four Teachers in Koboko Arrested for Conducting Illegal Lessons

The teachers are from various schools within Koboko Municipality and were arrested on Friday morning teaching more than 40 pupils from various schools. They were being taught at Sambya Primary school.
Four Teachers in Koboko Arrested for Conducting Illegal Lessons18 Jun 2021, 12:50 Comments 83 Views Koboko, Uganda Crime Education Report
