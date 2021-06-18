Candia Stephen
Four Teachers in Koboko Arrested for Conducting Illegal Lessons

18 Jun 2021 Koboko, Uganda
A police officer standing guard in the room where the pupils were arrested in Koboko Municipality.

In short
The teachers are from various schools within Koboko Municipality and were arrested on Friday morning teaching more than 40 pupils from various schools. They were being taught at Sambya Primary school.

 

