Aceng says the US government through USAID and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has provided funding of up to $40million asking Uganda to use the money to reduce malaria infections by half in especially highest burden areas of Karamoja, Busoga, Lango and Westnile where prevalence goes to the highs of 22% against the 9% national average.
Fourteen People Still Succumb to Malaria Daily Despite High Bed Net Coverage
