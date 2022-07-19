FPU Burns Illegal Fishing Gears at Kasenyi Landing Site

In short
Captain Julius Ankunda, the head of the Fisheries Protection Unit on L. George and Kazinga channel, says that the growing population around the fishing communities is putting a lot of pressure on the lake, the reason illegal fishing is persistent.
FPU Burns Illegal Fishing Gears at Kasenyi Landing Site19 Jul 2022, 14:45 Comments 42 Views Crime Environment Tourism Updates
In short
Tagged with: illegal fishing kaseyi lading site
Mentioned: fishing
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.