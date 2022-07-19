Basaija Idd
14:51

FPU Burns Illegal Fishing Gears at Kasenyi Landing Site

19 Jul 2022, 14:45 Comments 42 Views Crime Environment Tourism Updates
Destroyed impounded illegal fishing gears

Destroyed impounded illegal fishing gears

In short
Captain Julius Ankunda, the head of the Fisheries Protection Unit on L. George and Kazinga channel, says that the growing population around the fishing communities is putting a lot of pressure on the lake, the reason illegal fishing is persistent.

 

Tagged with: illegal fishing kaseyi lading site
Mentioned: fishing

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.