FPU Distributes 1000 Kgs of Impounded Fish to Prisons, Army

The immature fish was impounded from various landing sites on Lake Albert in the Bunyoro sub-region, where the Fisheries Protection Unit-FPU has been conducting operations against illegal fishing gear since August.
29 Dec 2021 Hoima, Uganda
Sacks of Impounded immature fish being given to Hoima Prisons by FPU on Tuesday.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
Tagged with: Fisheries Protection Unit-FPU Lake Albert impounded fish prisoners
