Okello Emmanuel
09:57

FPU Distributes 1000 Kgs of Impounded Fish to Prisons, Army

29 Dec 2021, 09:47 Comments 244 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Sacks of Impounded immature fish being given to Hoima Prisons by FPU on Tuesday.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

Sacks of Impounded immature fish being given to Hoima Prisons by FPU on Tuesday.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
The immature fish was impounded from various landing sites on Lake Albert in the Bunyoro sub-region, where the Fisheries Protection Unit-FPU has been conducting operations against illegal fishing gear since August.

 

Tagged with: Fisheries Protection Unit-FPU Lake Albert impounded fish prisoners

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.