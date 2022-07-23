Wambuzi Reacheal
FPU Impounds Illegal Fishing Gear in Busoga

23 Jul 2022, 08:01 Comments 88 Views Mayuge, Uganda Business and finance Report
Some of the illegal fishing gears being destroyed in Bwondha landing site.

In short
The dealers normally store the illegal fishing nets in their homes and sell them off to clients, most of whom in the end act as their agents within the remote landing sites across different lakes within the country.

 

