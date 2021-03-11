FPU Impounds Over 100 Illegal Fishing Boats on Lake Albert

In short
Lt. Colonel Edward Ijjo told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Wednesday afternoon that the operations were prompted by various complaints from the public on the usage of illegal fishing gear on Lake Albert.
FPU Impounds Over 100 Illegal Fishing Boats on Lake Albert11 Mar 2021, 07:24 Comments 67 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Fishing boats at Sebigoro landing site in Kikuube district. Many of the fishing boats have been impounded by FPU operatives for being illegal .Photo by Emmanuel Okello
In short
Tagged with: Illegal fishing gear Lake Albert Operations UPDF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.