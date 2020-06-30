Edward Eninu
FPU Officials on the Spot for Aiding Illegal Fishing in Serere

A man leaves Opiya Landing Site after buying fish illegally caught.

In short
Illegal fishing activities are on the rise in Serere due to the alleged collusion between FPU and the fishing communities.

 

