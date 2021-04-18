Basaija Idd
FPU Warns Unlicensed Fishermen on Lake George, Edward

18 Apr 2021 Kasese, Uganda
The FPU and law enforcement teams leading a community senstisation meeting

Lt. Musa Mugogo, the commandant on the Fisheries Protection Unit in charge of the two lakes, says they are aware of the increasing number of people operating illegally on the lake.

 

