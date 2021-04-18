FPU Warns Unlicensed Fishermen on Lake George, Edward

In short
Lt. Musa Mugogo, the commandant on the Fisheries Protection Unit in charge of the two lakes, says they are aware of the increasing number of people operating illegally on the lake.
FPU Warns Unlicensed Fishermen on Lake George, Edward18 Apr 2021, 12:53 Comments 214 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Lake George and Edward fishermen operating licenses
Mentioned: Fishermen
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.