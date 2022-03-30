Caroline Ayugi
Fr. Ambrosoli To Be Beatified in Agago

30 Mar 2022

In short
Fr. Achilles Kiwanuka Kasozi, the Provincial Superior of the Comboni Missionaries in Uganda notes that the beatification of Dr. Fr. Ambrosoli is a great moment for the catholic church internationally, and Gulu Archdiocese, which gets the third blessed, after Jildo Irwa and Daudi Okello, who are blessed martyrs.

 

