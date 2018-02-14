Valentines Day is a day of joy and love but State Minister for Ethics and Integrity, Fr Simon Lokodo says Ugandans should respect accord it respect it deserves Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Father Lokodo says that the day should be celebrated within the same meaning and urged Ugandans to avoid acts that contradict religious teachings, beliefs and values. Lokodo observes that the day has in the past been turned into an occasion for promiscuity, lush behavior and manifestation of moral decadence.