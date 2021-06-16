In short
The 74-year-old member of the National Historical Forum could hardly move on his own and depended on the support from close friends and relatives such as Geoffrey Ekanya, the Tororo County North Member of parliament and his Tororo county South counterpart, Fredrick Angura when he appeared at parliament.
Frail Magode Ikuya Appears for Vetting Top story16 Jun 2021, 15:10 Comments 373 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Breaking news
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.