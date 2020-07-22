In short
The advertisement running on the website, totaluganda.com, says that for just 7,000 Shillings, one can receive a 6-kilogram cylinder while at just 8,000, one is promised a 13-kilogram cylinder. It is not clear if there are any Ugandans that have already been conned as a result of this advertisement.
Fraudsters Target Total Gas Buyers
22 Jul 2020
