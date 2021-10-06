Fraudulent Motorcycle Dealers Walk Away with Over UGX 100M from Soroti

In short
Information obtained by URN shows that most of the borrowers were expected to receive their motorcycles on Monday (October 4, 2021) but surprisingly, the offices at Pamba were closed over the weekend. The furious borrowers, who had travelled to Soroti to receive their motorcycles later stormed the office of the Resident City Commissioner, Peter Pex Paak, seeking his intervention into the matter.
Boda- boda riders who paid money to Savannah Motors surround the houses where the company rented office space in Pamba.
