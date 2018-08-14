Free and Secure Access Needed Tackle Ebola in North Kivu

Medical supplies to fight the Ebola disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are unloaded in Mavivi in North Kivu province in August 2018. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

A range of armed groups are active in the area and, according to WHO, this insecurity is creating a challenge for health teams attempting to reach communities for active case finding and monitoring, often requiring armed escorts. The violence can also discourage members of the community from coming forward for treatment.