Free Connections to Wait, As Umeme Contracts General Electric to Improve Services

In short
The Umeme Managing Director said he is satisfied that the company has completed all the investment works that were laid out for 2020 on time. This comes as industrialists decry increased power outages which are impacting on their businesses.
Free Connections to Wait, As Umeme Contracts General Electric to Improve Services28 Dec 2020, 22:37 Comments 244 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short

