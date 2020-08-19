In short
African countries have formed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) an agreement that will see African countries open their markets for each other, remove tariffs, and boost trade. At least 30 countries, including Uganda, have signed and ratified the agreement.
Free Trade Agreement May Not Stop EAC Imports From Outside Africa – Research
19 Aug 2020
Motor vehicles are some of the imports that will continue to come from outside Africa for a foreseable future. Photo by Toyota.
