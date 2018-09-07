In short
In his application filed before the International Crimes Division of High Court today, Omar states that that he is a biological son of the late Omar Awadh an Arab of Kenyan origin, and Fatuma Said Abdallah Munyankore by tribe and Ugandan by nationality.
Freed Kenyan Challenges Deportation Order in Court Top story7 Sep 2018, 18:49 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Omar Awadh Omar in a Pink Shirt has Challenged his Deportation
