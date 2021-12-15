In short
But the East Africa Community – EAC Council of Ministers had recommended the adoption of French as a key language within the bloc, after another country, the Democratic Republic of Congo was validated to become the 7th member of the community. DRC will become the third French-speaking country to join the bloc after Rwanda and Burundi.
French Language A Milestone for EAC Unification Agenda, Global Space - Experts
