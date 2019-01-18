Edward Eninu
16:08

Fresh Conflicts Erupt along Katakwi, Napak Border

18 Jan 2019, 16:05 Comments 92 Views Napak, Uganda Local government Security Updates
Napak LCV Chairperson, Joseph Lomonyang [centre], in the company of UPDF and Police, meeting with residents at Kaithelem in Poron Sub County following fresh conflicts. Edward Eninu

Napak LCV Chairperson, Joseph Lomonyang [centre], in the company of UPDF and Police, meeting with residents at Kaithelem in Poron Sub County following fresh conflicts.

In short
The tension started when police from Katakwi arrested six residents from Napak and detained them on charges of malicious damage to property, assault and theft offenses which were committed as far back as 2017, according to Katakwi District Police Commander Tonny Ondoga.

 

Tagged with: napak- katakwi border border conflicts teso and karamoja community poron sub county
Mentioned: napak district local government katakwi district local government ministry of lands housing and urban developement ministry of local government

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.