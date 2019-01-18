In short
The tension started when police from Katakwi arrested six residents from Napak and detained them on charges of malicious damage to property, assault and theft offenses which were committed as far back as 2017, according to Katakwi District Police Commander Tonny Ondoga.
Fresh Conflicts Erupt along Katakwi, Napak Border
Napak LCV Chairperson, Joseph Lomonyang [centre], in the company of UPDF and Police, meeting with residents at Kaithelem in Poron Sub County following fresh conflicts.
