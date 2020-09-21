Fresh Fire Flames Reported in Mak Council Room, VC’s Office

In short
According to reports and videos shared by residents at the campus, fresh fire flames can ably be seen on the second floor. The said floor hosts the council room and office of vice-chancellors’ office and his assistant, an office that acts as the registry for staff tribunal, and a small room were the chancellor's chair is kept.
Fresh Fire Flames Reported in Mak Council Room, VC’s Office21 Sep 2020, 04:55 Comments 74 Views Education Security Updates
In short
