In short
Nkwanga notes that charity has been a lifelong passion for him in that after making close to 100 job applications in vain, he resolved to take care of children that had lost parents during the Covid-19 crisis.
Fresh Graduate Fends for the Needy to Cope with Covid-19 Effects
3 Dec 2021, 13:34
Kampala, Uganda
