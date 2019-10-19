In short
The Nakaseke District Chief Administrative Officer John Katotoroma has confirmed the outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease at Kyeshande village in Kinoni sub county.
Fresh Outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease Reported in Nakaseke
