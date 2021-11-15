Fresh Outbreak of Goat Plague Kills 300 Animals in Hoima

A man attending to his goats in his kraal in Kasenyi lyato village Buseruka sub county Hoima district. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short

Goat Plague is a viral disease related to the rinderpest of sheep as well as goats. It is characterized by fever, cough, very bad-smelling breath, diarrhoea and discharge from the eyes and nose, which can form a crust, making breathing difficult and forcing eyes shut.