Fresh Presidential Pledges Get Lukewarm Reaction in Lango

In short
Former Lands Minister Daniel Omara Atubo says the people of Lango would like to see the president fulfilling previous pledges, before making fresh pronouncements to them. Atubo says several presidential pledges have remained pending for more than 20 years. They include the pledge to construct Lira-Apac Road, Akii Bua Stadium and Tekwaro Lango Palace, among others.
Fresh Presidential Pledges Get Lukewarm Reaction in Lango1 Feb 2019, 20:09 Comments 115 Views Lira, Uganda Politics Report
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.