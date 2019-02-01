Ronald Odongo
Fresh Presidential Pledges Get Lukewarm Reaction in Lango

1 Feb 2019, 20:09 Comments 115 Views Lira, Uganda Politics Report

Former Lands Minister Daniel Omara Atubo says the people of Lango would like to see the president fulfilling previous pledges, before making fresh pronouncements to them. Atubo says several presidential pledges have remained pending for more than 20 years. They include the pledge to construct Lira-Apac Road, Akii Bua Stadium and Tekwaro Lango Palace, among others.

 

